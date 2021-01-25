Victim identified, driver sought in deadly St. Paul hit-and-run

Police are still looking for the driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Paul, Minnesota last Friday night.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, a man was walking near Margaret Street and McKnight Road when a car hit him. He died at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as John Benjamin, 68, of St. Paul. Police say he lived nearby.

The driver fled the scene but left behind a platinum gray passenger side exterior mirror.

Based on the mirror, police believe the suspect vehicle is likely a 1997-2003 Chevy Malibu with likely front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5549.