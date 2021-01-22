St. Paul police investigating suspected deadly hit-and-run crash

A death investigation is underway near McKnight Road N and Margaret Street in St. Paul, according to St. Paul police.

Officials say Friday night, passersby found the body of man lying in the southbound lane of McKnight.

Preliminary evidence points to an apparent hit-and-run crash. Investigators believe the man was a pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle.

Due to the investigation, the southbound lanes of McKnight are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.