Minnesota weather: Valentine’s Day snow expected in Twin Cities

Valentine’s Day will end lovely for those who adore the sight of falling snow in the Twin Cities.

A wide swath of the Twin Cities into southern Minnesota will experience a fast-moving clipper system coming from South Dakota that’s expected to leave behind anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The further south you travel could produce pockets of larger amounts, anywhere from 4 to 6 inches from Marshall to Rochester, and west to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Snow is expected to begin falling around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and continue through the early morning hours of Thursday.

Temperatures will top out in the low-40s on Wednesday, with roadways expected to begin wet, then turn to slushy and snow as the evening commute progresses.

The evening hours of 7-9 p.m. could see heavy falling snow – an uncommon sight so far this winter for much of Minnesota.



Thursday is expected to be colder, with the day beginning in the 20s, and topping out around 30 degrees, but offer sunshine and a breeze for those who venture outside.

Any snow that accumulates is expected to melt again this weekend, as highs return to the mid- to upper 30s.

Here’s your seven-day forecast: