Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota winter storm snow totals: List

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:50AM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Snow totals from Tuesday-Thursday

FOX 9 Meteorologist Keith Marler takes a look at snow totals from this week's long-duration winter storm.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With the long-duration winter storm wrapping up Thursday, here's a look at snow totals from Tuesday-Thursday across the Twin Cities metro and elsewhere in Minnesota. 

Most locations in central and southern Minnesota have received around 12-16 inches of snow, with some exceptions. Here's a list: 

  • Apple Valley: 19 inches
  • Cambridge: 17 inches
  • Northeast Minneapolis: 16.7 inches
  • Eagan: 16.7 inches
  • Oakdale: 15.5 inches
  • Prior Lake: 15.5 inches
  • Elko New Market: 15.5 inches
  • St. Joseph: 15 inches
  • Wabasha: 14 inches
  • Excelsior: 12.7 inches
  • St. Paul: 12 inches
  • Albert Lea: 11 inches
  • Spring Valley, Wisconsin: 10.3 inches
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 10.1 inches (as of 6 a.m. Thursday)
  • Brainerd: 7.5 inches