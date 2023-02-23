Minnesota winter storm snow totals: List
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - With the long-duration winter storm wrapping up Thursday, here's a look at snow totals from Tuesday-Thursday across the Twin Cities metro and elsewhere in Minnesota.
Most locations in central and southern Minnesota have received around 12-16 inches of snow, with some exceptions. Here's a list:
- Apple Valley: 19 inches
- Cambridge: 17 inches
- Northeast Minneapolis: 16.7 inches
- Eagan: 16.7 inches
- Oakdale: 15.5 inches
- Prior Lake: 15.5 inches
- Elko New Market: 15.5 inches
- St. Joseph: 15 inches
- Wabasha: 14 inches
- Excelsior: 12.7 inches
- St. Paul: 12 inches
- Albert Lea: 11 inches
- Spring Valley, Wisconsin: 10.3 inches
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 10.1 inches (as of 6 a.m. Thursday)
- Brainerd: 7.5 inches