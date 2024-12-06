USDA orders testing of entire milk supply nationwide for bird flu

article

The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the start of its National Milk Testing Strategy (NMTS) to combat highly pathogenic bird flu in dairy cows. The USDA issued a new federal order which requires raw, or unpasteurized, milk samples from across the country to be collected and shared with the Agriculture Department for testing. Bird flu was detected in dairy cattle for the first time in March 2024.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a new order requiring raw, or unpasteurized, milk nationwide to be tested for bird flu.

What we know

On Friday, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced it will be implementing its National Milk Testing Strategy to help combat the spread of bird flu in dairy cattle across the country.

Along with the new strategy, the USDA issued a federal order that requires raw milk samples nationwide to be collected and shared with USDA for testing of the highly pathogenic bird flu. The Federal Order was issued so the USDA can monitor the spread of bird flu in the nation's milk, and help contain the spread of the illness.

What does the federal order require?

According to the USDA, the federal order will require dairy farmers and any who handle raw milk that intends to be pasteurized to provide samples of milk upon request for testing for bird flu.

The order will also require reporting of any positive bird flu test to the USDA, and provide information to allow for contact tracing of the illness in dairy cattle.

This federal order will not override the USDA's previous federal order issued on April 24, which requires mandatory testing of lactating dairy cows before moving between states, and requires reporting of any positive tests.

The testing under the federal order and the National Milk Testing Strategy will begin on Dec. 16.

Background

According to the Associated Press (AP), since bird flu was detected in dairy cattle for the first time in March, more than 700 herds have been infected across 15 states.

In Minnesota, bird flu was detected in a Benton County dairy cow herd in June.

Bird flu has also spread among wild birds, poultry and other animals.