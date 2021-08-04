DNR monitoring low water levels amid Minnesota's drought
The dry weather is having an impact on Minnesota lakes, rivers and especially streams. But what does it mean long-term?
USDA OKs emergency haying, grazing on CRP lands in 79 Minnesota counties amid drought
The USDA is approving emergency haying and grazing on lands in the Conservation Reserve Program in 79 Minnesota counties for cattle farmers impacted by the drought.
Drought causes some Minnesota farmers to harvest early
Due to the drought impacting their crops, some Minnesota farmers are choosing to begin their harvest earlier this year.
USDA offering disaster assistance to Minnesota farmers impacted by drought
The USDA will be offering disaster relief to Minnesota farmers impacted by this year's drought, according to state lawmakers.