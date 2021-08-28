Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:59 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 9:13 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:03 PM CDT until SUN 2:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Pipestone County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 9:02 PM CDT until SUN 3:15 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 11:17 AM CDT, La Crosse County

US urges Americans to leave Kabul airport area after threat

KABUL, Afghanistan - The U.S. State Department is urging all Americans in the vicinity of the Afghanistan’s Kabul airport to leave the area immediately because of a specific, credible threat.

The warning early Sunday morning says U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time. It specifically noted the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.

A suicide bombing at the airport on Thursday killed at least 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

