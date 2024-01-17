US Pond Hockey Championships will drop pucks as planned this weekend

Despite warmer than average temperatures earlier this winter, and a potential warm-up ahead, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis will continue as initially scheduled.

The opening puck drops on 22 different rinks will be on Friday for the 19th annual event as teams from 35 states and seven countries will battle it out for their chance to hoist the Silver Scoop.

Due to time constraints, there will be no open skating on Thursday evening, when play check-in begins, event organizers have said.

In past seasons, the event has gathered thousands of spectators. The tournament officially began in 2006.