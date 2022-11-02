University of Minnesota launches 'targeted law enforcement presence' amid crime wave

article

The University of Minnesota is teaming up with police on a "targeted law enforcement presence" in Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes areas of Minneapolis amid an increase in crime as of late.

Called "Operation Gopher Guardian," this initiative will run the weekends of November 4-5 and November 11-12, from Friday and Saturday evenings to the early morning hours.

Operation Gopher Guardian will involve up to 10 additional officers from the University of Minnesota Police Department and Minneapolis Police Department, with officers working overtime and being paid by the University of Minnesota.

The U of M says, "This short-term initiative provides additional focused attention to specific areas near campus, and is designed to enhance safety and be responsive to the needs of our University community."

The University sends out crime alerts for Dinkytown (click here to sign up) and SAFE-U notifications (click here to sign up).