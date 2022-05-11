University of Minnesota drops mask mandate

The University of Minnesota announced that masks will no longer be required in classrooms beginning Thursday, a day after spring semester ends.

University president Joan Gabel sent the announcement on Wednesday as students wrapped up their final exams. Under the new updates, the university said masks will no longer be required in classroom and instructional laboratory settings. Masks are still required in posted healthcare settings, PPE-required areas, and in isolated and quarantine spaces.

This comes two months after the university dropped its mask mandates in dining settings, common areas, sporting events and entertainment venues. Spring commencement events, which take place over the next five days, were also included in the list of places not requiring masks.