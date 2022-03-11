University of Minnesota drops most of its mask mandates

Starting Monday, March 21, new indoor mask requirements will take effect at the University of Minnesota, President Joan Gabel announced Friday.

The university is not dropping mask requirements everywhere, but here are some places on campus that will no longer require masks to be worn inside:

Dining settings (food courts, residential dining halls, etc.)

Common areas (hallways, student unions, study spaces, libraries, recreation facilities, etc.)

University office workspaces

Sporting events

Entertainment venues

Spring commencement events

However, the university says masks will still be required to be worn in the following places:

Classroom and instructional laboratory settings

Healthcare settings

Transit settings as required by the Federal Transit Administration

Settings where masks are required due to environmental or hazardous material conditions

The university says it will continue to monitor public health data and adjust the guidance as necessary.

Gabel also said individuals may continue wearing masks at anytime in any location.

"As a community, we will continue to respect and honor the choices of all individuals who feel more comfortable wearing a mask, are immunocompromised, or who are taking additional steps to protect their families or others," Gabel wrote.

University of Minnesota students have been on spring break since the March 11 and will return to classes on March 14.

Read more about the university's face mask protocol here.