University of Minnesota alumna leads humanitarian aid at Ukraine-Poland border

New images of a train station in Poland crowded with people fleeing Ukraine gives a small glimpse of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

"The prognosis is that five million people will cross the border and now it’s estimated that two million have already fled their homes," says Dorota Serafin.

Speaking to FOX 9 Friday from her home in Warsaw, Poland, Serafin is an alumna and former director of the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management Joint Executive MBA program with the Warsaw School of Economics. She’s also leading the Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH) providing daily support on both sides of the Ukraine and Poland border.

"Many of them travel light, and they don’t want to relocate further into Poland or other countries because they still believe this is temporary," says Serafin. "So this is just for the time being so the husband, or father or partner will come back and meet at the border or maybe return to their homes."

Inside Ukraine, PAH has maintained a presence since 2014. Some of her 35 staff members have left since Russia started the attack, but several remain and are accounted for. They are helping move food and hygiene kits, along with psychological support to mostly men across the country, including Kyiv.

"We have a daily routine. They have to check in daily, especially in the east there were some silent days, two long silent days." says Serafin. "I know some have been terribly worried because they have not heard from their family members for days now, and we have no way of knowing what is going on."

For Minnesotans wanting to help with immediate needs, Serafin cautions against shipping supply donations.

"At some of the border crossings we see piles of things that no one really needs, so it’s not the best use of resources," says Serafin. "It’s definitely much better to provide someone with financial resources to purchase as close to where the need is as possible."

At this point, Serafin is planning for long term ripple effects and need. And as we look to these and other helpers, they will soon need some help themselves.

"It’s taking a toll on them definitely," says Serafin. "They will need our support definitely, and we are doing the best to provide duty of care."

To donate to PAH, click here.