Russia-Ukraine War: Kharkiv holds out; Russians claim to control Kherson
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.
Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace
"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.
Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion
Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.
How sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower, became a symbol of solidarity and resistance
Sunflowers, the flower of Ukraine, have popped up everywhere since the Russian military assault on the country.
Chechen hit squad sent to murder Zelenskyy 'eliminated,' top Ukrainian defense official says
A team of elite commandos sent to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "eliminated" by security forces, a top defense official said.
US leaders show Ukraine support by wearing blue and yellow at State of the Union
During President Biden's State of the Union address, many members of Congress chose to show a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by wearing the embattled country's colors: blue and yellow.
State of the Union: Biden condemns Russian aggression, vows to stop inflation
The president will address a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian convoy nears Kyiv on day 6 of assault
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its sixth day, with Russian forces stepping up their attacks on several cities.
Molotov cocktails on the menu: Ukrainian brewery switches from beer to bombs amid Russian invasion
A brewery in Lviv, Ukraine, is mixing up Molotov cocktails instead of beer amid Russia's military assault on the country.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's powerful speech moves translator to tears
A German interpreter responsible for translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech on live TV Saturday evening was so moved by its contents that she abruptly stopped before she broke down into tears, she said.
'Nightmare' for Minnesota family with loved ones near Kyiv
Ukrainian natives living in the Twin Cities are hearing from family and friends experiencing Russian attacks firsthand.
Minnesota man living in Poland taking in Ukrainian refugees
With half a million people fleeing Ukraine as Russian attacks intensify, many of them are fleeing to neighboring Poland where William Shaw, a Shoreview, Minnesota native has been living in Krakow, Poland with his family for nine years.
Soldiers who told Russian warship ‘go f--- yourself’ are ‘alive and well,’ Ukrainian Navy says
The Ukrainian soldiers who told a Russian warship to “go f--- yourself” while stationed on Snake Island are “alive and well,” despite previous reports that they were all killed, according to the Ukrainian Navy.
Russia-Ukraine updates: What to know as Ukrainian troops resist advance on key cities
There was a tense calm Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia's invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance.
Ukraine latest: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with West
President Vladimir Putin's order raises the threat that the tensions with the West over the invasion in Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.
Hundreds march through Minneapolis in solidarity with Ukrainians
On Sunday, hundreds of Ukrainian Americans took to the streets of Minneapolis, marching across the city in a show of solidarity with their loved ones in harm’s way on the other side of the world.
Elon Musk says his Starlink internet is ‘now active’ in Ukraine
A top Ukrainian official lamented that while Elon Musk was trying to “colonize Mars,” Russia was trying to occupy the country. Hours later, the tech billionaire responded to say Starlink had been activated in the area.
Ukraine latest: West to impose Russian SWIFT bans; gas pipeline blown up in Kharkiv
The United States, European Union and United Kingdom have agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike
There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.