Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

Biden bans Russian aircrafts from US airspace

"I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," President Joe Biden said.

Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion

Ukrainian athletes join military amid Russian invasion

Dmytro Pidruchnyi is the latest Ukrainian athlete to join the military amid the Russian invasion. Pidruchnyi was competing at the Winter Olympics in Ukraine’s national colors. Now he’s wearing a military uniform and ballistic helmet.

Minnesota man living in Poland taking in Ukrainian refugees

Minnesota man living in Poland taking in Ukrainian refugees

With half a million people fleeing Ukraine as Russian attacks intensify, many of them are fleeing to neighboring Poland where William Shaw, a Shoreview, Minnesota native has been living in Krakow, Poland with his family for nine years.