University of Minnesota launches AI Hub to ‘lead innovation’ as tech advances

The Brief The University of Minnesota has launched what it calls an AI Hub dedicated to boosting innovation in education. The university says the AI Hub will focus on AI strategy, education and partnerships as the tech advances.



The University of Minnesota has announced the launch of its AI Hub dedicated to "driving innovation and education across the state."

U of M AI Hub

What we know:

The U says its AI Hub will serve as a central point for AI and data science initiatives, while promoting research and collaboration with industry leaders and policymakers. It will also focus on AI innovation in agriculture, medicine and science.

The Hub will look to provide comprehensive AI education and skill development for students, faculty and staff, while supporting statewide learning opportunities for students and educators.

The U of M has previously been recognized globally for its leadership in AI, with Regents Professor Vipin Kumar appointed to the United Nations’ first global scientific panel dedicated to AI.

What they're saying:

"What makes the University of Minnesota’s AI Hub stand out is the intentionality of our approach — aligning AI innovation directly with Minnesota’s economic and workforce priorities to ensure our state remains competitive for decades to come," Dr. Galin Jones, who was named earlier this month as the university’s inaugural vice provost for AI, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Our interdisciplinary culture gives us a powerful advantage, allowing experts across fields to collaborate on solutions that are both cutting edge and deeply responsible. As we launch the AI Hub, our commitment is not only to advance the technology, but to steward its use ethically so that every community in Minnesota benefits."

"Minnesota helped build the foundations of modern computing — and that legacy propels our leadership in AI today," said Rebecca Cunningham, University of Minnesota president, said in a statement. "From our early supercomputing breakthroughs and the pioneering Gopher protocol that laid the groundwork for today’s internet to nationally recognized interdisciplinary research, the University of Minnesota has consistently turned frontier technology into public good. The AI Hub will unify and accelerate that tradition — convening partners across academia, industry and government to ensure AI benefits every corner of our state."