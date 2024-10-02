Universal school meals not quite universal

The Brief Prior Lake and Byron High Schools have opted out of free school meal funding. Parents say it's ridiculous they're paying for lunches while across the state, meals are free. Prior Lake administrators say a survey showed students, parents and staff wanted flexibility and variety not allowed under federal guidelines. Many parents, and the author of the Free School Meals for Kids Program, want the district to reconsider.



Minnesota’s universal free school meals program isn’t quite universal.

No such thing as a free lunch?

A lot of parents of Prior Lake High School students are upset after finding out they’re still paying for school lunches.

About a dozen parents told us it’s ridiculous that they have to shell out hundreds of dollars a year when parents at almost every school in the state pay nothing except the taxes to support the program.

Minnesota schools served an extra 8.8 million meals last fall after the legislature passed a bill sending money to schools to make sure kids got breakfast and lunch for free.

Prior Lake students pay $3.25 for lunch

But at Prior Lake High School, there’s no such thing as a free lunch for most students.

About 14% of students qualify for free lunches under federal guidelines, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The rest pay $3.25, and even some parents who can afford it think lunch should be free.

"It's not really about me and my family," said Dave Laidig. "I think it's just what should be done."

Prior Lake, Byron, charter schools opt out

Across the state, Prior Lake and Byron High Schools stand alone as non-charter schools opting out of the National School Lunch Program, which means they are also not in the state’s universal free meals program.

Eighteen charter schools also opt out, but the Minnesota House research team says most or all of those are online only or have no kitchens.

How did Prior Lake decide not to accept funding?

Prior Lake administrators say they don’t deny lunch to any student and they offer everyone free breakfast, plus free lunches in K-8 schools.

But parents point to a July school board meeting in which the nutrition director mentioned what they see as a profit motive.

"We make money and we’re able to support the students in need as well," said Emily Malone, director of child nutrition at Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

Malone said at the same July 8 meeting that an initial survey showed parents prioritized saving money, but they ran a second survey after serving a weeklong trial of meals based on federal standards.

They got feedback that portions were too small and the district sent a statement Wednesday saying "survey data from 2015 and again in 2024 by families, students, and staff revealed a desire for continued flexibility and variety in meals."

Parents not satisfied with the process

Parents told us they felt the survey was limited and tainted. They say their kids were told to complain about the food.

Parents who have students in both high school and middle school tell me the food is essentially the same.

And a large number of them want the district to reconsider.

"Why are you paying for lunches when the state's paying for lunches?" said Jessica Jeurissen.

Bill authors disappointed

The authors of the universal free meals bills are Sen. Heather Gustafson, (DFL)-Vadnais Heights, and Rep. Sydney Jordan, (DFL)-Minneapolis.

They tell us the decisions in Prior Lake and Byron are disappointing and hurt students.

And they say parents should make sure the districts know where they stand.