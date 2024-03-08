Free school meals in MN: Growth spurt in program leads to budget boost

Free meals at Minnesota schools have had a growth spurt.

New data show the state’s children received almost 50 million meals in the first three months of the school year — up more than 20% over the year before. The biggest boost is in breakfasts.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz donned a Fridley hat and served up breakfast to middle school students on Friday morning alongside Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. The breakfast options of muffins, pancakes, and cereal were popular, probably more popular than the celebrity servers.

"Do you know who just served you muffins?" A FOX 9 reporter asked one of the students.

"No," the student said.

"What if I told you that was the governor of Minnesota?" the reporter asked.

"Is it the governor?" the student replied. "OK. That’s pretty cool."

"Everybody's enamored with polls," the governor said at a press conference after breakfast. "Muffins poll higher than governors."

Scientific research has shown hungry children perform worse in school, both in academics and conduct. And it all starts with breakfast.

Fridley Middle School math teacher Jessica Rifley told FOX 9 she’s noticed a night and day difference in her students’ behavior since Minnesota adopted universal free meals in the fall.

"This program has made a tremendous difference because not only are my students able to come to class and learn, but they are able to then access higher thinking," Rifley said.

The Fridley district is serving about 10% more breakfast this year than before universal free meals.

Statewide, the numbers are even higher:

4.3 million more breakfasts served this fall, a 37% increase.

4.5 million more lunches, up 15%.

Democrats said it would be popular, but even they underestimated how popular, and that’s reflected in new education budget numbers. Over the next two years, they’re asking for an extra $109 million for school meals, while cutting about $30 million from the rest of the general education budget.

The governor says investing taxpayer money in feeding kids will pay off in the long run.

"This is the hill I will die on," said Gov. Walz. "If we need to find a little more money to pay for these, we will."

Two other bills in this year’s legislature could guarantee free milk for kids who bring their own meals and make sure they get at least 15 minutes of seated time to eat lunch.