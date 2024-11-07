UMN employee accused of spying in men's locker room

The Brief University of Minnesota worker Nathan Bentley, 29, is accused of spying on another person in a locker room shower area. The incident occurred on Oct. 4, and Bentley was identified via surveillance and access records. A similar incident happened later in October at the same building. But it's unclear if there's any connection to Bentley's case.



A University of Minnesota worker has been charged and placed on leave from his job after being accused of spying on someone in a locker room.

What we know

A criminal complaint accuses Nathan Bentley, 29, of spying on another person and touching himself in the locker room shower stalls at the University of Minnesota Recreation Center on Harvard Street SE.

The victim reported the incident to University of Minnesota staff the day it happened, on Oct. 4. University police were notified on Oct. 9.

Officers were able to identify Bentley as the suspect using surveillance video and building access records.

Bentley is charged with interfering with privacy and indecent exposure.

Background

The University of Minnesota tells FOX 9 that Bentley has been placed on leave.

An online profile lists Bentley as a residence director – though the university couldn't confirm his exact job title.

Context

Later that month, on Oct. 25, the university police sent out an alert for another spying incident at the same rec center.

In that incident, a victim reported a man using his cell phone to record the victim in the shower through a gap.

It's not clear if that incident has any connection to Bentley's case. The university says Bentley was placed on leave on Oct. 15 – ten days before the second incident.