UMD football player dead at 22 years-old, was ‘doing what he loved’

article

A senior defensive lineman with the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD) football team has died at 22-years-old.

According to an obituary written by his family, Reed Ryan went into cardiac arrest on Nov. 21, following a team workout, "doing what he loved."

"This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart," the obituary read.

Though Reed regained a pulse, he later died at St. Mary's-Duluth, according to Essentia Health.

"Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," said UMD head football coach Curt Wiese in a statement. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. Reed will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on forever."

This past season, Ryan recorded a total of eight tackles in nine games.

He was currently enrolled at UMD with a double major in marketing and professional sales.