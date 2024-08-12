Ugandan golfer makes history this week at Hazeltine

Godfrey Nsubuga, 24, is making history this week at the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club, as the first Ugandan player to ever qualify for the tournament.



Nsubuga grew up in a small town in East Africa where he says his first golf club was a tree branch, which he used to play golf on a soccer field with makeshift holes.



"Its been a long process and along journey but I’m grateful and thankful that I’ve been able to make it to top level golf," he said after finishing the first day of the U.S. Amateur six over par.



Last year, Nsubuga was ranked 207th in the world – which he says is the lowest ranking a player from Uganda has ever received. He moved to the United States seven months ago after being recruited to play NCAA golf for Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina.



The tournament at Hazeltine is only the third tournament he’s ever played in the U.S. and when event organizers realized he didn’t have anywhere to stay while in town, a member at the private club offered a spare bedroom in his home.



"What appeared to be a last minute inconvenience has turned out to be an amazing blessing," said Jim Dauwalter. "We’ve learned more from him than he’s learned from us."



Dauwalter even loaned Nsubuga some clubs, as the newcomer was playing with a second-hand set.



"It’s just one hurdle over the other that he’s overcome to be here this week. Its really remarkable," said Dauwalter.



His collegiate coach, Charles Penny, saying while Nsubuga may not have finished with the score he wanted on Monday, he believes this is just the start for the 24-year-old.



"This is Godfrey’s ‘hello world’" said Penny. "I believe Godfrey will go as far as he can as long as he stays disciplined."