Flooding continues along the Minnesota River
Water levels along Highway 41 are expected to rise in the coming days.
Community shares concerns over racism in Chaska High School
The community shared concerns over racism at Chaska High School during Monday's school board meeting.
Crews closing Highway 41 in Chaska due to rising water
Rising water on the Minnesota River is causing more road closures in the Twin Cities metro.
Owner reaches agreement with Carver Co., Scream Town to open as scheduled
The owner of Scream Town in Chaska, Minnesota says the popular attraction will open as scheduled this weekend after he reached an agreement with Carver County.
Carver Co. will no longer provide security for Scream Town
The county pulled its contact after the owners derogatory post
Chaska to pay $1.75 million after officer-involved shooting
The family of the woman who was shot by Chaska police that night will get more than $1 million after reaching a settlement with the city.