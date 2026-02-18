U2 releases tribute song to honor Renee Good

The Brief U2 released a tribute song honoring Renee Good. The song, "American Obituary," calls for peace. Renee Good was killed in Minneapolis by an ICE agent in January.



U2 has released a new song honoring Renee Good, who was killed in Minneapolis by an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in January.

U2's tribute to Renee Good

What we know:

The song "American Obituary" is part of U2's new EP, "U2 - Days of Ash," released on Ash Wednesday. It honors Renee Good and calls for peace.

Listen to the song here.

The song is a call for peace and a "dedication to her [Renee Good's] life and personal commitment to loving her family, her neighbors and her community," a press release from the band read.

What they're saying:

"Renee didn’t just believe in kindness; she lived it, fully and fiercely. Renee always showed up for others. She believed every person deserved the same compassion, care, and dignity regardless of who they were, where they came from, or what they looked like. It was the core of who she was. She valued people, community, and connection. She would be deeply moved by this tribute from U2, and would hope it makes a difference in the world," said Becca Good, Renee’s partner.

"It is an incredible honor to have the talent and impact of U2 spreading a message of peace in Renee’s name. We certainly feel the urgency of the country’s situation reflected in the band’s powerful call for change and coming together," said the parents and siblings of Renee Good.

"This deeply moving tribute to Renee’s life and legacy eloquently captures what so many people are feeling right now, and U2’s epic ability to advocate for peace in the world is unmatched. We believe this call to action by the band will move all who hear it," said Antonio M. Romanucci, Founding Partner of Romanucci & Blandin and attorney for the family of Renee