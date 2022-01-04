Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Rep Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 9 Staff
Jim Hagedorn Getty Images article

Rep.-elect Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., is seen after the freshman class photo on the East Front of the Capitol on November 14, 2018.  (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call / Getty Images)

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represents southern Minnesota, said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

The congressman said in a statement his symptoms are "very mild," but he is at the Mayo Clinic as a precaution because he is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer

Hagedorn said he is vaccinated. 

"Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District," he said. "Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding."

Hagedorn announced in July his kidney cancer has returned. He was first diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2019. 