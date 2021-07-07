US Rep. Jim Hagedorn says his kidney cancer has returned

article

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represents southern Minnesota, announced Wednesday his kidney cancer has returned.

The Republican congressman representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in February 2019.

Hagedorn received continued care and immunotherapy for his cancer at the Mayo Clinic, according to a news release. After his most recent visit, where he underwent several tests, his doctors confirmed his cancer has resurfaced.

In a statement, Hagedorn said the new diagnosis was surprising "considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected."

"Be assured, I will continue to fight for America and serve the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm," Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn was first elected in 2018, filling the seat previously occupied by Gov. Tim Walz.

Advertisement

Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who is married to Hagedorn, issued the following statement regarding his diagnosis: "Congressman Jim Hagedorn has led with an unwavering commitment to southern Minnesota since he was elected to office in 2018. As his wife and biggest cheerleader, I couldn’t be more proud of my husband’s fighting spirit, passion for America and love for his district."