U.S.-Israeli strikes spark dueling rallies in Twin Cities

The Brief The U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran Saturday killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranians in Minnesota rallied Sunday and say they are celebrating the hope for change. Democratic lawmakers are calling the strikes "unlawful."



Iranians in the Twin Cities gathered in downtown Minneapolis Sunday to celebrate major developments in the Middle East. Anti-war protesters also took the streets of Minneapolis Saturday.

Plus, Jewish communities say they are on high alert over concerns of potential retaliatory acts in major cities across the U.S.

‘Massive moment’

What we know:

Following a joint U.S. and Israeli military operation in Iran, Khamenei was killed in an attack, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

What they're saying:

Iranian community groups rallied at Nicollet Mall and 11th Street on Sunday to express hope for regime change.

Dozens of Iranian-Americans said they are celebrating the news.

"We are here to support Iranian people. Today, everybody is happy, very happy," said Beheshteh Zargaran, an Iranian-American.

"Killed Khamenei, which was the supreme leader, and hopefully they will continue this action and help Iranians finally topple the Islamic regime," said Faraz Samavat, an Iranian-American.

"That means a lot. We are fighting for almost half a century to destroy this cruel regime against people of Iran," said Ali Mohammad, an Iranian-American.

The other side:

Protesters also took to the streets in the Twin Cities over the weekend condemning the strikes.

Some people are criticizing the military operation including members of Minnesota’s DFL delegation. Congresswoman Betty McCollum called the strikes "unlawful" and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called the war "illegal and unjustified."

Heightened security:

Jewish communities in Minnesota say they are also on high alert following security guidance across the country to prevent potential retaliatory violence.

"A heightened sense of vigilance making sure that everybody is aware of their surroundings and that all of the protective measures are in place," said Steve Hunegs, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

There are currently no known specific threats against local Jewish communities.