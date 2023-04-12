Twin Cities warmer than these warm climate cities today

The Twin Cities will see potentially record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday that could see a high of 84, possibly surpassing the record of 83 degrees set in 1931.

It’s so warm, in fact, that Minneapolis will see a higher temperature on Wednesday than several traditionally warm climate cities, including:

Los Angeles — high of 65 degrees on Wednesday

San Diego — high of 60 degrees

Orlando — high of 77 degrees

Houston — high of 77 degrees

New Orleans — high of 68 degrees

Tampa — high of 76 degrees

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will stay warm before returning to the historic average in the 50s for this time of year.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: