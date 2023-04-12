Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:48 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

Twin Cities warmer than these warm climate cities today

Wednesday's forecast: Record highs!

Highs today could hit 86 degrees. With plenty of sun!

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities will see potentially record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday that could see a high of 84, possibly surpassing the record of 83 degrees set in 1931.

It’s so warm, in fact, that Minneapolis will see a higher temperature on Wednesday than several traditionally warm climate cities, including:

  • Los Angeles — high of 65 degrees on Wednesday
  • San Diego — high of 60 degrees
  • Orlando — high of 77 degrees
  • Houston — high of 77 degrees
  • New Orleans — high of 68 degrees
  • Tampa — high of 76 degrees

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will stay warm before returning to the historic average in the 50s for this time of year.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

