River Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
9
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
is in effect, Big Stone County, Carver County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

Minnesota weather: Record highs possible Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Highs today could hit 86 degrees. With plenty of sun!

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A record high is possible on Wednesday. 

The morning started at 63 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is tied for the third-earliest we've ever experienced a daily low temperature above 60 degrees. And it's the warmest daily low temperature recorded this early in the season. 

And the temperature will only climb from there, heading into the potentially record-breaking mid-80s Wednesday afternoon with gorgeous sunshine. The record for April 12 is 83 degrees, set in 1931.

Meanwhile, a gusty breeze with low humidity leads to an elevated fire danger for southern Minnesota. 

A record heat is possible on Thursday, too, when the high in the Twin Cities could top out around 84 degrees. Late-day drips are possible on Friday, when the high will be around 79 degrees. 

Then it'll be chilly this weekend. Showers are possible on Saturday, with a high in the low 50s. Sunday will be even cooler, with a high in the upper 40s. 

Here's your seven-day forecast: 

