Twin Cities police departments support MPD during Officer Mitchell funeral

As slain Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell’s colleagues mourned on Tuesday, their brothers and sisters-in-law enforcement had their backs.



From Monday at 8 p.m. to Tuesday at 8 p.m., police departments around the metro joined forces to protect and serve Minneapolis.

"In a moment like this, people drop everything they’re doing and come together to pitch in," Brooklyn Park Police Commander Elliot Faust told FOX 9. "It’s really a collaborative effort amongst all the cities in the Minneapolis St. Paul metro area, coming together to cover their city for them."

Brooklyn Park Police sent in 10 two-person squads, while Bloomington had eight squads on each shift.

"No one wants to come here under these circumstances, but I personally felt it was most important for Minneapolis police officers to be able to go to his funeral," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told FOX 9. "It’s the least we could do."

Metro departments balanced all of the regular duties in their own jurisdictions, while helping out in Minneapolis.

"There’s no change in service at all," Faust explained. "It’s just extra service if you will. We support Minneapolis and we’re here to help them in whatever way we can. Just to give those Minneapolis officers a chance, to attend the funeral and get some rest."

In Brooklyn Park, that meant officers with time off were called back in, while others worked overtime shifts.

To support the Minneapolis Police Department, 23 law enforcement agencies from the Metro Area assisted with patrol and 911 response. The support allowed MPD personnel the ability to participate in the Officer Jamal Mitchell Memorial Service and processional.

Law enforcement partners joined MPD supervisors and officers during patrol operations overnight and throughout the day, including personnel from Bloomington Police, Brooklyn Center Police, Brooklyn Park Police, Champlin Police, Crystal Police, Eden Prairie Police, Edina Police, Hopkins Police, Metro Transit Police, Minneapolis Park Police, Minnetonka Police, MSP Airport Police, New Hope Police, Osseo Police, Plymouth Police, Ramsey County Sherriff, Richfield Police, Robbinsdale Police, Rogers Police, St Louis Park Police, St. Anthony Police, St. Paul Police, and Wayzata Police.