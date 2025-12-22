Twin Cities exercise business mogul Dick Enrico dies at 85

article

The Brief Twin Cities business mogul Dick Enrico died on Dec. 14. He was 85 years old. Dick Enrico is most widely known for being the founder of 2nd Wind Exercise Equipment, a retailer for used fitness equipment. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.



A Twin Cities business mogul who made a name for himself in the used exercise equipment industry died earlier this month.

Dick Enrico passed away on Dec. 14 at 85 years old. He was in hospice care at JA Wedum Residential Hospice in Brooklyn Park.

2nd Wind Exercise Equipment

The backstory:

Enrico first entered the business world founding Kitchen Craft of Minnesota. He founded several other businesses in the 1970s and 1980s, but probably made his biggest impression in 1992.

Enrico founded 2nd Wind Exercise Equipment and opened his first store in St. Louis Park. He marketed and advertised the legendary slogan, "Why buy new when slightly used will do?"

The company grew to more than 100 locations in multiple states, and became one of the more successful retailers for specialty fitness. It became the marketplace for anyone wanting to buy high-quality exercise equipment that wasn’t the price of brand new.

Enrico sold the company in 2015, marking more than two decades in the exercise industry.

Enrico a Chisholm native

Local perspective:

Enrico graduated from Chisholm High School in 1958. A celebration of life is planned for sometime in the spring.