Tuition increases recommended to University of Minnesota leaders

University of Minnesota leaders are set to discuss whether being a student at the university will be more expensive next year.

At a meeting on May 9, university regents will discuss recommended tuition rate increases among different student groups. An official vote would happen in June.

The recommended tuition increase for a Twin Cities campus undergraduate and graduate school resident would be 4.5%, and 5.5% for a non-resident student.

At the university’s Rochester campus, tuition would increase 4.5% for both residents and non-residents.

At its Crookston, Duluth and Morris campuses, a flat increase of 1.5% is proposed for both student groups.

The factors for potential tuition increases are outlined in the regent’s agenda packet and include a 3% "merit pool increase" (to invest in university employees), a $105 million total increase in salaries and fringe costs, a 3.5% increase in operating costs and a roughly $16 million shortfall in tuition revenue compared to budget in FY 2024 for 14 of 25 tuition-generating units – or university departments



