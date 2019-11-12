Tuesday starts with subzero wind chills, but temperatures to rise as week goes on

article

It feels more like the middle of January than the middle of November in the Upper Midwest Tuesday.

At 6 a.m., the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a temperature of 3 degrees, but a light breeze of only 5 miles per hour was enough for a wind chill of 3 degrees below zero. Northern and western Minnesota experienced wind chills in the subzero teens.

After a cold and bright start to the day, clouds will build as temperatures attempt to climb back to a high of near 20 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be closer to 30 on Wednesday as a dash of light snow slowly rolls through the metro. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible across the area by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will continue to rise as the week goes on with a thaw by the weekend.

