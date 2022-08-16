Trial begins for single punch death outside Minneapolis nightclub

The trial has begun for an Andover man charged with manslaughter after a punch outside a Minneapolis nightclub led to the death of another.

Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, is on trial for first- and second-degree murder after charges allege in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Witnesses at the hospital reported a fight between multiple people occurred outside a club when a victim, later identified as Awwal Ladipo, was punched and knocked unconscious.

X-rays showed he suffered a skull fracture and had significant bleeding on his brain. He died two days later. Investigators were obtained videos of the incident taken on cellphones from multiple bystanders.

According to police, one video depicts Ladipo standing with another man after the initial physical altercation seemingly ended. Ogboru then walks up to the victim and punches him in the face. The victim immediately falls straight back onto the ground. His friend then drove him to the hospital.

Ogboru's trial began on Monday, Aug. 16.