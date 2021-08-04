Man charged in deadly fight in north Minneapolis

A 22-year-old man has been charged after police obtained a video of him apparently throwing a deadly punch during a fight in north Minneapolis last month, according to a criminal complaint.

Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.

According to the charges, early in the morning on July 24 police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. X-rays showed the man suffered a skull fracture and had significant bleeding on his brain. He died two days later.

Witnesses told police a fight had broken out among multiple people outside a club, the charges state. Officers obtained cell phone video which captured Ogboru walking up to the victim and punching him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, apparently unconscious.

Ogboru is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.