Top Teacher: Mr. Dave Racer – or should we say governor? – gets honored

Wednesday was already the last day of in-person classes for one school in St. Paul. And we helped celebrate with an award for another one of our unsuspecting FOX 9 Top Teachers.

Mr. Dave Racer is better known as "Governor Racer" to his students because he models one of his classes to be a student-run Senate at Mid-Metro Academy.

This is a school that offers in-person classes once a week to homeschooled students. Racer is in his 25th year of teaching American Civics and realizing some of his students' families nominated him to be a FOX 9 Top Teacher brought out some tears.

"I’m grateful because this is a little bit different way of teaching," said Mr. Racer. "And just amazing students through the years. And nothing pleases me more than to watch them change. I was mentioning one who didn’t like to talk, and by the end of the session, her hand was up all the time and asking questions. You’ll see it today. That’s what it’s all about, watching these young people grow."

As a FOX 9 Top Teacher, Mr. Racer will receive $1,000 from Royal Credit Union for classroom supplies. Papa Murphy's will also provide him with a pizza party for up to 30 people. Plus, he receives a very nice Top Teacher Award, which Racer says he's excited to display.