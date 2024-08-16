Gov. Tim Walz shares his 'white guy' taco recipe with VP Kamala Harris

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz explains his "white guy tacos" to Vice President Kamala Harris in a new video on social media. The first step of his recipe: unseasoned ground beef.

What's in the recipe?

"Like, I have white guy tacos, and —," Walz started in the video until Harris interjected and said, "What does that mean? Like, mayonnaise and tuna?"

Spoiler: Walz's tacos do not have mayonnaise and tuna, but they pretty much consist of just ground beef and cheese, Walz said in the video.

Harris then asked, "Do you put any flavor in it?" to which Walz responded, "Uh, no."

Walz goes on to explain that "black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota." He did admit in the video that he is trying to expand his food knowledge, and Harris said they have cantaloupes so he will be fine.

While unseasoned beef and cheese doesn't sound like the best recipe for tacos, Walz did win first place in a 2016 "Hotdish Off" contest hosted by former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, for his Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish.

His recipe beat out nine other congressional dishes after a taste test by the judges. And don't worry, in this recipe, Walz uses some spices.

Tim’s Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish:

1 lb ground turkey

1 large red bell pepper (or two medium ones)

1 yellow onion

1 can sliced black olives

1 can diced mild green chilies

1 bottle taco sauce (medium)

1 16 oz sour cream

1 bag of frozen tots

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3 cups sweet corn

Cherry tomatoes

Green onions

Shredded iceberg lettuce

Paprika

Chili powder

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Olive oil

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Dice the onion and bell pepper into 1-inch dice and sauté in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper for 15 minutes, until tender. Remove onion and bell pepper and set aside in a mixing bowl. Brown turkey. In a small bowl, mix 2 teaspoons each of paprika, chili powder, onion powder and garlic powder. Add half of the mixture to the turkey while browning. Reserve the other half of the mixture to sprinkle over the tots prior to baking. When finished, add the turkey in with the sautéed onion and bell pepper. Add black olives, sweet corn, chilies, taco sauce, 2 cups of cheese, and sour cream. Stir mixture until combined. Pour into a baking dish and sprinkle the remaining 2 cups of cheese on top. Add tots on top of the mixture and cheese. Sprinkle spice mixture on top of tots. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 45 minutes or until tots are crispy and golden brown. After removing from the oven, sprinkle with shredded lettuce, green onions and diced tomato. Serve with sour cream, hot sauce, avocado, cilantro or your favorite taco topping.