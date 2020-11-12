Thursday snow totals in the Twin Cities metro

article

It was another snowy day in the Twin Cities metro area, with this snowfall coming just two days after the metro got about 3 to 6 of inches of snow.

Cities in the metro area, however, got less snow this time around. Thursday, metro cities saw around 1.5 to 3 inches of snow.

The snow still caused problems on the roads, including a fiery 29-vehicle crash on I-94 near Monticello. According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were at least 125 crashes statewide.