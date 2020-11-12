I-94 still closed in Monticello as crews fight fires from 30-vehicle crash

article

I-94 is still closed Thursday after a crash involving 30 vehicles near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says about half of the vehicles in the crash were semis. Visible smoke and fire could be seen in videos and photos of the scene Thursday morning. Crews were still fighting the fires nearly 5 hours after the initial crash.

According to MnDOT, the crash was reported between Wright County Road 19 and County Road 18 near Monticello. At the time of the crash, a heavy band of snow went through the area, limiting visibility.

Traffic cameras showed a vehicle emitting large amounts of black smoke after the reported crash.

Black smoke was seen on traffic cameras emitting from a vehicle after a crash on I-94 Thursday morning. (MnDOT)

The State Patrol said roads were covered in ice and snow.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.