What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Sept. 6-8)

There are tons of events around Minnesota this weekend, including a festival celebrating James J. Hill, boxelder bug races, and an event for dogs and their owners.



Downtown Wayzata, Minnesota

Sept. 6-8

Free

The 50th annual James J. Hill Days event is being held in Wayzata. Activities include fireworks, free live music, food trucks, beer gardens, street market, carnival, dachshund races, a parade, and more.

Grand Avenue, St. Paul

Sunday, Sept. 8

Paws on Grand features dozens of organizations where you can adopt a pet, shop the marketplace, get pet portraits, and cheer on Weiner dog races.

Wild Minnesota

Great River Regional Library, St. Cloud, Minnesota

3:30 p.m., Sept. 6

Attendees can learn about Minnesota wildlife, hear from live speakers, participate in kids' activities, and learn about bear awareness and other wildlife.

Boxelder Bug Square, Minneota, Minnesota

Sept. 6-8

A family town celebration with free entertainment, food and activities. Activities include a bean bag tournament, inflatables, a parade, craft/vendor show, a fun run, a barbecue contest, chili cook-off, boxelder bug races and more.

Burnsville, Minnesota

Sept. 5-7

Free

The event highlights the City of Burnsville and raises money for local nonprofits. It includes multicultural activities, history and culture. Activities include a medallion hunt, a food truck festival, live music, craft beer and more.

Do you have an event you'd like to see featured? Email melissa.turtinen@fox.com.