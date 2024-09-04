Expand / Collapse search

What to do in Minnesota: 5 Things to do this weekend (Sept. 6-8)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 4, 2024 11:30am CDT
The Wayzata Depot in Wayzata, Minnesota.  (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This weekend is filled with events, including boxelder bug races and a celebration honoring James J. Hill. 

James J. Hill Days

  • Downtown Wayzata, Minnesota
  • Sept. 6-8
  • Free

The 50th annual James J. Hill Days event is being held in Wayzata. Activities include fireworks, free live music, food trucks, beer gardens, street market, carnival, dachshund races, a parade, and more. 

Paws on Grand

  • Grand Avenue, St. Paul
  • Sunday, Sept. 8

Paws on Grand features dozens of organizations where you can adopt a pet, shop the marketplace, get pet portraits, and cheer on Weiner dog races. 

Wild Minnesota

  • Great River Regional Library, St. Cloud, Minnesota
  • 3:30 p.m., Sept. 6

Attendees can learn about Minnesota wildlife, hear from live speakers, participate in kids' activities, and learn about bear awareness and other wildlife. 

Minnesota Boxelder Bug Days

  • Boxelder Bug Square, Minneota, Minnesota
  • Sept. 6-8

A family town celebration with free entertainment, food and activities. Activities include a bean bag tournament, inflatables, a parade, craft/vendor show, a fun run, a barbecue contest, chili cook-off, boxelder bug races and more. 

Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster

  • Burnsville, Minnesota
  • Sept. 5-7
  • Free

The event highlights the City of Burnsville and raises money for local nonprofits. It includes multicultural activities, history and culture. Activities include a medallion hunt, a food truck festival, live music, craft beer and more. 

Do you have an event you'd like to see featured? Email melissa.turtinen@fox.com.