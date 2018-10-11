Puppies stop by FOX 9 ahead of James J. Hill Days
Newfoundland puppies stopped by FOX 9 Wednesday ahead of James J.
Twin Cities metro sees first flurries of the season
The Twin Cities metro saw its first snow flurries of the season Thursday.
Storms cause damage in west metro
Storms caused damage in the west Twin Cities metro Monday evening.
Driver who fatally hit Wayzata, Minn. police officer appears in court
Beth Freeman, the driver who fatally hit a Wayzata, Minn. police officer appeared in court on Monday.
Funeral for fallen Wayzata officer wraps up on Thursday
Hundreds of people ventured out to Wayzata, Minnesota, to honor the fallen police officer struck and killed by a car while on duty.
Hundreds honor life of Officer Mathews
Hundreds of friends, family, loved ones and even strangers came out to Wayzata to honor the life of Officer William Mathews.
Funeral for Wayzata Police Officer William Mathews draws massive crowd
The funeral for Wayzata Police Officer William Mathews was held on Thursday, bringing law enforcement officers from all over the state.
Driver charged in death of Wayzata police officer
Beth Freeman, the driver who struck and killed Officer Mathews, has been charged in the incident.
Wayzata community responds to loss of Officer Matthews
After he was fatally struck on Highway 12, the Wayzata community gathers to remember Officer Matthews.
Wayzata Officer Matthews fatally struck by a vehicle
A Wayzata police officer was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 12 Friday afternoon.
Wayzata officer fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 12
A Wayzata police officer was fatally struck by a vehicle while he was removing debris off Highway 12 in Wayzata Friday afternoon, according to Hennepin County Sheriff Rick Stanek.
Pedestrian killed in Plymouth crash identified, police investigate driver
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday after she was struck by a car outside Wayzata Free Church in Plymouth, Minn. as 56-year-old Mary Singleton.
Falling tree at Punch Pizza leaves woman in critical condition
An Oregon woman is in critical condition after a tree fell on her at Punch Pizza in Wayzata, Minnesota.
Charges detail prostitution operation in Wayzata
A prostitution ring came to a screeching halt on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. A man and woman were arrested by police Wednesday night. Documents obtained by Fox 9 reveal more details about the operation.
2 arrested in metro area prostitution sting
Two people are under arrest for running a high-end escort service that at least in part was operating on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.