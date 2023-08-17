Thieves steal another luxury vehicle in Golden Valley

article

Days after a heist where thieves stole several cars from a garage, including a high-end Maserati, Golden Valley police are investigating another theft involving a luxury vehicle.

Police say they responded around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday for the theft at Porsche Minneapolis on Wayzata Boulevard in Golden Valley. This time, officers said the thieves had unsuccessfully attempted to drive the vehicle through the dealership's service door. But, the thieves ultimately were able to pry open a door leading into the service area and moved another vehicle to get a black Porsche 911. A 2023 Porsche 911 retails for more than $100,000.

The Porsche was stolen but later stopped in north Minneapolis. After a brief chase, officers say the Porsche struck a Hennepin Sheriff's squad and sped from the area.

The vehicle was later spotted on Highway 100 near Duluth Street in Duluth Street.

Golden Valley police say they are continuing to investigate the theft. They are asking anyone with information on the case to call 911 or contact the police department at 763-593-8059 or email us at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

On Thursday, police also announced they had recovered five vehicles that had been stolen from a garage earlier in the week, including a Maserati.