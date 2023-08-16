Thieves bust into Golden Valley garage to steal luxury Maserati, other vehicles

Most car thefts happen in an instant, but a group of criminals in Golden Valley took their time busting through a garage door and stealing vehicles valued at more than a half million dollars early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., surveillance video shows a group of thieves using a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis to ram through the garage door of Morrie's Recon Center off Colorado Avenue South. The business details cars for clients and Morrie's dealerships.

After breaking into the business, the initial group leaves the scene, only to return later with more people, prying open a lock box inside the building to get their hands on the keys.

"Once they get inside, it's just like a free for all. Everybody is running around to this car, to that car," said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green.

In total, the group made off with seven cars, including a 2023 Maserati worth more than $120,000. Police are now investigating if this crime is connected to another recent burglary at a nearby Cadillac dealership. They're now warning other dealerships in the area to make sure their alarm systems are up and running and security measures are in place.

"We are trying to make sure that these car dealerships are taking every precaution to make sure their assets are protected," said Green, who adds the goal of these crimes isn't necessarily to make money off the stolen cars.

"They aren't being used for a chop shop or sent off to another state to be sold. They are just being used locally to commit other crimes," said Green.

The stolen vehicles include a 2015 Honda CRV, 2024 Subaru Outback, 2023 Subaru Forester, 2014 BMW 3 Series, 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, 2022 Ford F-150 Limited, and a 2023 Maserati Ghibli Trofeo with no license plate.

If you have any information about these thefts or if you see any of the vehicles, contact the GVPD at 763-593-8059 or email us at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.