5 cars stolen from Golden Valley garage recovered

Golden Valley Police say they recovered five cars stolen from a car detailing center early Tuesday morning.

The police located the cars after they received a tip call from a resident of Minneapolis who contacted police after seeing cars that matched descriptions of cars he had seen on the news.

"We immediately sent Golden Valley officers to the area of 21st Ave N and Emerson, where they observed the Maserati as well as a black Ford F-150 and a Subaru Outback, all stolen from Morrie’s Reconditioning Center in Golden Valley," Golden Valley police chief Virgil Green said in a release.

The fifth car was recovered after being found in a neighboring city.

"Thanks to the tip, within 24 hours we were able to recover five of the seven vehicles that were stolen Tuesday morning," said Green. "We are still looking for the 2023 Subaru Forester and the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro.