The long ‘coronavirus winter’

For thirty years Dr. Mike Osterholm has been warning the public about the very real possibility of a deadly pandemic. COVID-19 has brought many of his dire predictions to reality.

FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden talked to Dr. Osterholm about the best and worst case scenarios for COVID-19, the potential impact on hospitals already operating on thin margins, and the potential problems with shutting down schools.

Dr. Osterholm is the former state epidemiologist for Minnesota and is one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases. He has been a consultant for the World Health Organization (WHO), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). He is currently director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.

