Minnesota governor declares COVID-19 state of emergency, announces 9-point plan to slow spread of coronavirus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday declaring a peacetime state of emergency as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to 14.

The governor spoke alongside Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who said Minnesota does not yet have community spread of the virus. The 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported so far have all been travel-related.

Walz and Malcolm also announced a number of community mitigation strategies aimed at slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state. Malcolm said the goal of trying to slow down the spread will “make a world of difference.”

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS

Event organizers cancelling or postponing gatherings with 250 or more people, including concerts, conferences, professional and amateur performances or sporting events.

Event organizers cancelling or postponing smaller events (those with less than 250 people) that are held in settings that do not allow social distancing of 6 feet per person.

Event organizers limiting attendance to no more than 10 people for events where the majority of participants are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

People and families at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness staying at home and avoiding gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel.

Employers making telework arrangements for workers whose duties can be done remotely.

Employers staggering work schedules and limiting non-essential work travel.

Health care facilities and assisted-living facilities more strictly limiting visitors.

Faith-based organizations offering video or audio events.

Hospitals and other health care facilities implementing triage before entering facilities (for example, parking lot triage, phone triage, and telemedicine to limit unnecessary visits).

Although these are recommendations, Malcolm said the peacetime declaration allows Walz to force cancelations of large gatherings in the future.

The Minnesota State Capitol remains open, but Walz said the recommendation against gatherings of more than 250 people applies to the Capitol.

“This is the people’s house and access to democracy is critical,” Walz said.

The recommendations to avoid mass gatherings do not pertain to normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit, although people in high-risk categories, such as the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, should consider limiting such activities.

“This is not a ban on going out of your home,” Malcolm said.

She said people should feel free to continue to shop for groceries and other items, although it is a good idea to limit close contact when doing so.

K-12 SCHOOLS NOT CLOSED

MDH is not recommending that K-12 schools cancel classes.

When asked about the inconsistent messaging of urging cancelations of gatherings, but not school, Walz said he is hearing “overwhelming information” on both sides of the argument over schools, but cancellations “probably won’t” have a significant impact on slowing the outbreak.

Malcolm said a “very, very small” percentage of transmission cases worldwide are from children.”

As the situation evolves, however, Malcolm said there might be points where the health department could order specific or broad school closures.

The governor said parents should start preparing for schools to cancel in case the state decides to do so later.

COVID-19 TESTING

Walz asked lawmakers to expand sick time and guarantee free coronavirus testing to Minnesotans.

Health officials have tested 555 people in the state so far.

“Our testing capacity is limited," Malcolm said.

Minnesota has asked the federal government for capacity to test 15,000 people a month, or 500 a day.