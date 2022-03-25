Terry Brisk murder: Van info sought, reward offered

article

More than five years after a man was found dead in the woods near Little Falls, authorities are now seeking information about a van that may have been involved.

Terrance "Terry" Brisk was found shot to death with his own rifle on his family's property off Hawthorne Road near Little Falls, Minnesota on November 7, 2016.

According to investigators, Brisk was hunting on property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel roads when someone shot him with his own gun.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is now seeking information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Brisk was killed, considering it a vehicle of interest in the investigation.

A $30,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.

"We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case," Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a statement. "Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you."

Tips can be provided to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 or call Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-TIPS.