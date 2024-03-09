3 teens arrested for Minneapolis carjacking, robbery spree

Thanks to the help of their parents, police say three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a recent string of carjackings and robberies in Minneapolis.

A 17-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy were allegedly involved in multiple carjackings, auto thefts, and robberies in Minneapolis during February and March.

Minneapolis police said the teens were arrested on Thursday thanks to department investigators and family members sharing information with the MPD.

"These violent crimes take seconds to commit, take a team of investigators dozens of hours to process, and can leave victims with lasting trauma," said Chief Brian O’Hara in a statement. "To end this cycle and to bring an end to the senseless violence in our communities, the MPD needs everyone in the process to help hold these individuals accountable. That includes parents and caregivers. I am thankful to the families who have stepped up and are working on behalf of their children to ensure that the right actions are taken, and their children receive the support they need. This cooperation may very well save these kids' lives."

Authorities did not say how many crimes the teenagers may have been involved in, but the 16-year-old boy had seven outstanding warrants.

In February, prosecutors charged five teenagers following a spree of 14 robberies in Minneapolis. The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 17. Police did not mention whether any charges have been filed for the three teenagers arrested on March 7.