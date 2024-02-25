Minneapolis PD rolls out new strategy after another robbery spree

The Minneapolis Police Department launched a new strategy to combat robberies Sunday morning, after another robbery spree in the city.

Sunday morning's spree was similar to another rash of crime earlier this month, with young suspects in vehicles targeting people walking on city streets.

Officers say the new initiative was put into effect Sunday morning around 11 a.m. after four reported robberies over the course of just 18 minutes.

Those robberies were reported in the following areas:

800 block of West Lake Street

34th and Lyndale

3300 block of Blaisdell

28th and Dupont

Given the circumstances of these robberies, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says a police supervisor put in effect the department's new robbery response protocol. What that meant was that officers stopped responding to non-emergency 911 calls and instead "flooded resources" in the areas where robberies had occurred.

O'Hara says there weren't any other robbery reports in that area after the response. But, there were two more robbery reports across the city in Northeast Minneapolis over the next hour. First, a carjacking at gunpoint at Lowry Avenue and Marshall Street. Then, another gunpoint robbery in the area of Central Avenue and 23rd Avenue NE.

The robberies remain under investigation, but police suspect all six cases are linked.

"We believe it's two groups of juveniles that were acting in tandem, together that committed these crimes," Chief O'Hara said Sunday. "This is part of the larger robbery pattern that we've been working on. Our robbery investigators have literally been working around the clock to identify all of the juveniles that we believe are involved."

After the spree two weekends ago, police arrested four teens who have since been charged. Two of the teens were inside a Kia that was believed to be involved in several robberies.

In that spree, police received 14 robbery reports throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 10.