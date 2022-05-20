Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
11
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Teen injured after three-story fall at Fruen Mill in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:00PM
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen was hurt overnight after falling three stories at the old Fruen Mill in Minneapolis.

Firefighters were called out for the rescue operation shortly after 3 a.m. at the mill along Thomas Avenue North. At the mill, firefighters found an 18-year-old woman who had fallen about 20 feet. The teen was conscious and breathing but seriously hurt, firefighters say.

Fire crews also found another 17-year-old boy who was suffering from a "medical condition" but hadn't fallen.

Both teens were transported for treatment at the hospital.

In recent years, it's not uncommon to hear about rescue calls at the old mill, which has become a target spot for urban explorers. But, as evidenced by Friday's response, it can be dangerous.