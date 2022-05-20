Teen injured after three-story fall at Fruen Mill in Minneapolis

A teen was hurt overnight after falling three stories at the old Fruen Mill in Minneapolis.

Firefighters were called out for the rescue operation shortly after 3 a.m. at the mill along Thomas Avenue North. At the mill, firefighters found an 18-year-old woman who had fallen about 20 feet. The teen was conscious and breathing but seriously hurt, firefighters say.

Fire crews also found another 17-year-old boy who was suffering from a "medical condition" but hadn't fallen.

Both teens were transported for treatment at the hospital.

In recent years, it's not uncommon to hear about rescue calls at the old mill, which has become a target spot for urban explorers. But, as evidenced by Friday's response, it can be dangerous.