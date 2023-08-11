Teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl in Minneapolis; suspect sought

article

Law enforcement is still searching for an 18-year-old man recently charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Minneapolis.

Antonio Lamar Brooks Jr, 18, was charged via warrant on Thursday with second-degree murder while committing a felony in the death of 15-year-old Ka'Maih Emaur Johnson on July 17 in Minneapolis. His current whereabouts are unknown.

According to court records, officers responded to the intersection of 25 ½ Street and Girard Avenue South around 1:30 a.m. in Minneapolis for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old girl, later identified as Johnson, with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness with Johnson told investigators they were driving with three other people when Johnson got a text from Brooks, and they agreed to meet up. As Brooks and another person arrived, they got into the vehicle, and were "laughing, joking and making videos" when Brooks allegedly said, "I’m going to shoot you all," charges read.

The witness told investigators Brooks had made similar comments in the past but never followed through on the threat. After allegedly saying he would shoot them for a second time, the pair got out of the car and returned to the vehicle they came in.

As Johnson was getting back into the car she had arrived in, Brooks allegedly shot at her and then sped away, according to the charges. Johnson was hanging out of the window when the driver of the car she was in sped off and turned the corner, causing her to fall out and onto the ground.

The witness told investigators she reached out to Brooks after the shooting, and he "acknowledged his involvement" then blocked her on social media and deactivated his Facebook account, according to court records.

Law enforcement did not provide a motive for the shooting.