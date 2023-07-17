15-year-old girl dies from gunfire early Monday in Minneapolis

article

A shooting in Minneapolis early Monday morning left a girl dead, according to police.

Around 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the fifth precinct responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 25th Street West where a "juvenile female" was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding authorities.

According to police, the circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time despite officers interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 15-year-old Ka'Maih Johnson. The cause of death on the autopsy report is listed as a gunshot wound to the chest.