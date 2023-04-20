Teen arrested for bringing gun to Brooklyn Park rec center, school grounds: Police

A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday for bringing a gun to a recreation center and onto school grounds in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said the 16-year-old was arrested on Park Center Senior High School grounds and had a handgun in his possession when he was taken into custody.

Police were made aware of the teenager in possession of a firearm on Monday after he was allegedly involved in an incident on April 14, where youth outreach workers discovered a handgun inside a backpack at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

The backpack was inside the lockers, and when workers picked up the bag, they said it felt heavy. After searching the bag, workers found a handgun. Police did not say what led the workers to initially believe the bag contained a firearm.

A worker returned the backpack to the teenager with the firearm still inside and told him to leave the property. Brooklyn Police were made aware of the incident three days after it occurred and designed a plan to intercept the teenager if he went onto school grounds, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested after school on Monday and taken into custody at Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. Police did not say whether the gun was brought into school during the day.

The former youth outreach worker was arrested on Wednesday for furnishing a firearm to a minor. The case was sent to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office to review for charges.

The City of Brooklyn Park launched an internal investigation into the incident. The worker was an independent contractor and was fired on Wednesday, according to the police.

"There are some unknowns right now, as investigations are pending," said City spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun. "We have numerous protocols in place to ensure the safety of the young people who visit our Rec Center and we continue to work with the Brooklyn Park Police Department and our partners at Osseo Area Schools."